Brinker Capital Inc. Has $677,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

