Brinker Capital Inc. Has $671,000 Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Visteon worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on VC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

