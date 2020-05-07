Brinker Capital Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,687,000 after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,047,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:RJF opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.