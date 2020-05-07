Brinker Capital Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,852,000 after buying an additional 485,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

