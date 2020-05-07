Brinker Capital Inc. Has $632,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

