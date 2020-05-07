Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of RL stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

