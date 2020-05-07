Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.18% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.11. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

