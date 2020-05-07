Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 371.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after purchasing an additional 769,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $43,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,915 shares of company stock worth $1,256,958 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

