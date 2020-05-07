Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at $62,932,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.60.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -163.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.60.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

