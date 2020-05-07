Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after buying an additional 3,588,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 459,986 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 275,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

