Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $58,644,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 444,195 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 350,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

