Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,032,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BCE by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after acquiring an additional 386,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,489,000 after acquiring an additional 356,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

