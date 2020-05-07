Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $782.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $521.07. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price objective (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

