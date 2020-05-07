Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 302 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

