Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 17,162 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

