Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Meridian Bioscience worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

