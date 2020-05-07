Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -99.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.