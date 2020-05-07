Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 132,691 Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBL. Bank of America upped their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

NYSE NBL opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.