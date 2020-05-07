Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

