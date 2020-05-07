Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 4,688 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,518 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

