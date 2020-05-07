Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

WBS stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $405,825. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.