Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $648.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.39 and its 200-day moving average is $618.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $482.10 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

