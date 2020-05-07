Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,319 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $342.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.44. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $367.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.76.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.