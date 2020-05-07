Brigham Minerals Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $699.71 million and a PE ratio of 21.44.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

