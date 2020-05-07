Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

