Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.