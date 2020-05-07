Brian C. Stephenson Sells 1,494 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $44,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BBIO opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
