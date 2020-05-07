Brian C. Stephenson Sells 1,494 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $44,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

