Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,799 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Brady worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 28.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Brady by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 70.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brady by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Brady by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.