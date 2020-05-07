Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $484.46

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $484.46 and last traded at $480.76, with a volume of 18730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,684 shares of company stock worth $45,770,166. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

