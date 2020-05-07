Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.34, approximately 1,252,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 867,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 521,723 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

