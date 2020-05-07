BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to “Outperform”

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

