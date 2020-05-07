BMO Capital Markets Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $31.25 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $10.69 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

