Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Capital

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Williams Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Black Hills’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

