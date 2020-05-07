BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,106 shares of company stock worth $1,691,145. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.