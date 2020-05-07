Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of BMNM opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Bimini Capital Managment has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bimini Capital Managment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

