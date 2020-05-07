Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 7715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.22.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

