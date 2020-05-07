BidaskClub Upgrades NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to Hold

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NODK stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. NI has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.64.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter.
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.
