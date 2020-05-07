BidaskClub Upgrades NI (NASDAQ:NODK) to Hold

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NODK stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. NI has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Get NI alerts:

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NI by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 4,825.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.