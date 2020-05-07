BidaskClub Downgrades Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) to Sell

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $339.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. Research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 3,060,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,998 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 729,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 570,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 450,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

