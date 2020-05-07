B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Earnings Beat

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.00, approximately 2,615,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,809,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

