B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.19.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.