Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $20,617,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $6,267,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $239.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.27. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.