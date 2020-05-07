Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 9,875 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,768,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

