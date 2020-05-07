Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OSI Systems by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,714,000 after buying an additional 204,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in OSI Systems by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $70.87 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

