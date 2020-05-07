Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA boosted its position in Globus Medical by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.