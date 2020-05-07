Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,841 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $172.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.