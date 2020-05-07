Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 372,640 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.51 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

