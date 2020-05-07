Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 33,400 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,506,000 after acquiring an additional 162,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

