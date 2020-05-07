Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,733,950 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,733,950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

