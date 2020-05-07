Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $121.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

