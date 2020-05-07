Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $2,333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $4,959,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $816.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.91. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

